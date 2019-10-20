Kiwi pop sensations Drax Project will play a Havelock North show as part of their summer tour, it has been announced.

The Drax Project Summer Tour 2019/2020 will kick off in Riwaka, winding its way through some of New Zealand's hottest holiday spots and ending with a bang on Friday, January 10 in Havelock North.

Their recently-released self-titled debut album has dominated the airwaves and Spotify, with smash hits such as Woke Up Late featuring Hailee Steinfeld; Catching Feelings featuring SIX60; All This Time; and Toto.

While studying jazz at college in Wellington, Drax Project - Shaan Singh (vocals, saxophone), Matt Beachen (drums), Sam Thomson (bass), and Ben O'Leary (guitar) - took what they learned in class and applied it to another pursuit, making pop their own. The group gained a following after reworking vocal hooks of famous pop songs into saxophone licks. Their cover of Kimbra's track Goldmine went viral and caught the attention of an influential producer, earning acclaim for the newly-introduced group.

A whirlwind few years has taken their music to the top of the charts and around the globe.

The band have performed across the globe supporting the likes of Ed Sheeran in New Zealand and Christina Aguilera on the European leg of The X Tour, as well as standout performances at Rolling Stone's Coachella party.

SHOW DETAILS

Friday, January 10 - Black Barn Vineyards, Havelock North (all ages, licensed).

Tickets on sale Tuesday, October 29 at 12 noon from ticketmaster.co.nz