Lady Gaga is on the mend after falling off the stage while dancing with a fan at a concert.

During her Engima Las Vegas show Thursday night, the pop star invited a fan onstage, and he picked her up then lost his balance. Both plunged to the floor as a result.

On Friday the singer, 32, revealed that she got her "entire body" X-rayed to make sure she didn't break any bones.

"When they have to X-ray almost your entire body ... Just Dance. Gonna be OK," she captioned the photo.

The BBC reports that the Star is Born diva invited a fan called Jack to join her on stage and jumped into his arms — but he lost his footing and the pair fell to the floor, leaving the audience stunned, and Jack in tears.

"We legitimately thought she was dead," a person in the audience commented on Reddit.

But the indefatigable Gaga returned to play Million Reasons with a very chastened Jack at her side.

"It's amazing," she said. "We love each other so much we fell off the damn stage."

"We fell into each other's arms. We're like Jack and Rose from Titanic.

"I suppose we should have some tea after that."

GAGA FALLING OFF STAGE WITH A FAN MOMENTS AGO... #ENIGMA pic.twitter.com/jD65GdpaQe — LG Updates (@LadyGagaVegas) October 18, 2019

Fans were concerned for Gaga's wellbeing as she lives with fibromyalgia, a rheumatic condition like arthritis that can impair the joints, and cause chronic pain, the BBC reports.

In 2013, she had to cancel her Born This Way tour after fracturing her hip.

But Gaga made light of the incident with Jack, calling for calm as security guards helped her to her feet.

"Everything's OK," she said. "The only thing that's not OK is we need some stairs for the damn stage so I can get back up."

Jack was in tears after the accident, but to her credit the star went out of her way to make him feel better.

"Don't worry, everything's fine. It's not your fault," she said. "Could you promise me something? Could you forgive yourself right now for what just happened?"

Gaga then reportedly took Jack back up on stage and asked for everyone to be "nice to him" on the internet.

Later in the show, Gaga proved the fall had caused no permanent damage by performing an intricate, athletic routine to her signature song, Bad Romance.

And after the show, Gaga posted photos of her intense post-concert routine on Instagram.

First — a freezing cold ice bath for 5-10 minutes:

First cold. Photo / Instagram

Then a hot bath for 20 minutes:

Then hot. Photo / Instagram

And finally, a compression suit packed with ice packs for another 20 minutes: