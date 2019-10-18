Actress and activist Jane Fonda was arrested again for protesting climate change — this time alongside her Grace and Frankie co-star Sam Waterston.

The 81-year-old actress is fullfilling her promise of protesting every week outside the U.S. Capitol building in Washington D.C., according to Fox News.

TMZ reports that Fonda had the support of the Law & Order and The Newsroom actor, as a video shows both Fonda and Waterson being taken away in handcuffs.

The actresses plans to leave Hollywood behind and shift her focus to the nation's capital, at least temporarily, was inspired by young climate change activists.

"So, I moved here to do an action every Friday called 'Fire Drill Friday' because Greta Thunberg says 'our house is on fire we have to behave appropriately,'" Fonda told reporters upon her release last week.

"So, we have a fire drill every Friday and every Friday at 11:00 we will have a different focus on climate."

When asked by a reporter what drove her and others to go onto those steps and be arrested, she said: "Well, because it brings people like you here. It attracts media. We're trying to raise the visibility of this crisis."

She continued: "There's a lot going on in the world, as you very well know, and we want to break through and make sure that climate and the catastrophe that's looming remains as much front and centre as we can make it and there's gonna be more and more and more of these direct actions and civil disobedience, non-violent disobedience.

"If necessary, we're gonna have to be able to bring things to a halt."

According to the Los Angeles Times, the 81-year-old actress had a goal in mind when she moved: to get arrested.

Jane Fonda told the newspaper she planned to spend about four months in Washington for a series of sit-ins and rallies.