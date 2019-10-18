Snoop Dogg employs a "professional blunt roller" whose sole job is to supply finely rolled smokes to the rapper and his entourage.

The rapper made the revelation on a recent episode of Howard Stern's Radio show.

It was revealed that Snoop pays the employee between $62,000 and $78,000 annually, according to PageSix reports.

"That motherf**ker is like Lurch from the Addams Family. 'You rang?'" Snoop said during the interview, comparing him to the manservant on the 1960s sitcom.

Stern then pressed Snoop on whether his employee's sole job is to roll joints.

"That's his J-O-B — his occupation," Snoop said on the show.

"On his resume, it says, 'what do you do? I'm a blunt roller. P-B-R, professional blunt roller," he added.