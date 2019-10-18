The new Batman movie has found its villain.

The Matt Reeves directed film The Batman has cast Paul Dano to play The Riddler, Warner Bros has announced.

The casting news comes after Deadline reported talks with Jonah Hill to play the film's villain fell through.

In the comics, The Riddler's name is Edward Nygma, but in the movie, Dano's character will be named Edward Nashton, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Dano has starred in movies such as Little Miss Sunshine and 12 Years A Slave and earned a Golden Globe nomination for his portrayal of musician Brian Wilson in 2015's Love & Mercy.

Jim Carrey last played the villain in 1995's Batman Forever, directed by Joel Schumacher.

Robert Pattinson is playing Batman in the film, and Big Little Lies star Zoe Kravitz has been announced to play Catwoman.

Earlier this month, Robert Pattinson revealed to Esquire magazine he doesn't understand how he was cast as the caped crusader.

"I was so far away from thinking it was a realistic prospect. I literally do not understand how I've got it, at all."

The film is due for release on June 25, 2021.