MediaWorks' TV stars and staff are reeling after being told this morning that their employer wants to sell the network.

Some of the industry's biggest household names now face a nervous future as the company seeks a buyer prepared to take on the cash-strapped Tv arm.

The news follows this week's axing of New Zealand Today and 7 Days, leaving Guy Williams and a number of fellow New Zealand comedy talent without air time.

There are fears that the TV news operation, which incurs significant costs, faces an uncertain future.

Here are some of the biggest stars in peril.

NEWSHUB

Newshub hosts Samantha Hayes and Mike McRoberts. Photo / Supplied

Three's flagship six o'clock news show is currently hosted by Samantha Hayes and Mike McRoberts. The broadcasters are joined by reporting talent including the likes of political editor Tova O'Brien.

Hayes is currently on maternity leave and McRoberts is in Japan for the Rugby World Cup.

Another big name is Patrick Gower, who is the show's national correspondent. The former political editor for the news programme recently released his documentary series On Weed.

Patrick Gower is Newshub's National Correspondent. Photo / Supplied

THE AM SHOW

Three's early morning news and current affairs programme is hosted by veteran political reporter and radio host Duncan Garner, Amanda Gillies and the outspoken Mark Richardson - who also hosts The Block NZ. The show began in February 2017, replacing Paul Henry.

THE PROJECT

Jeremy Corbett, Jesse Mulligan and Kanoa Lloyd host The Project. Photo / Supplied

Jesse Mulligan, Kanoa Lloyd and Jeremy Corbett host the 7pm current affairs show. On Wednesday, Jesse Mulligan spoke out about the potential closure of the station following news 7 Days, Married At First Sight NZ and New Zealand Today won't be returning next year.

"Three has a big competitor in TVNZ. They do everything they can to take viewers off Three, which they should. But it's not a level playing field... we're out of costs to cut" - @JesseMulligan after @ThreeNewZealand's cutbacks #TheProjectNZ pic.twitter.com/VZbg6uTPUs — The Project NZ (@TheProject_NZ) October 16, 2019

The network is also home to popular reality TV shows.

THE BLOCK

The Block NZ 2019 contestants. Photo / Supplied

Based on the popular Australian reality television series, The Block is a home renovation show hosted by Mark Richardson and Shelley Ferguson. It premiered in New Zealand in 2012 and is now up to its eighth season.

MAFS NZ

Bret and Angel, a couple from the first season of Married At First Sight. Photo / Supplied

The highly criticised "social experiment" where singles are matched up by experts is also on the chopping block. Hosted by relationship experts Tony Jones and Stephanie Dowse, the show is up to its third season. Reports suggest the show is already on the chopping block, but MediaWorks has refused to comment.

DANCING WITH THE STARS

Dancing With The Stars NZ. Photo / Supplied

Based on the popular British series Strictly Come Dancing and hosted by Dai Henwood and Sharyn Casey - local celebrities are paired with professional ballroom dancers to compete against each other in a weekly dance-off.