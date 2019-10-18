Jojo Rabbit star Scarlett Johansson tells Michele Manelis about her fears for the future - and why life under the Trump regime is scary

How did your role in Jojo Rabbit come about?

Chris Hemsworth told me about it. He said that Taika [Waititi] wrote this incredible script and said, "You have to read it. It's like nothing I've ever read." Obviously, I've read enough scripts in my life to know when something is good and Jojo Rabbit was this perfect gem; it was so beautifully written. Then I met with Taika for a drink. I wasn't sure if I

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.