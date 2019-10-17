Gaming is a multibillion-dollar business, and it has remained largely white and largely male.

Five years after "Gamergate," little seems to have changed for minorities and women in the industry. Here are 6 stories of people trying to change that.

The outline of Davionne Gooden's new computer game may feel familiar: The main character must defeat villains to reach an ultimate goal.

But woven in are elements that set the game apart. The main character is stuck in a coma, and the villains are nightmares. Players confront issues of anxiety and depression. And, through an all-black cast, Gooden deliberately features

"You've got to take it one day, one year, one game at a time." — Davionne Gooden

"I am just one or two steps removed from people who are like exploding in popularity in this very scary way." —Squinky

"I like that it's a way for me to express myself, and kind of take control of any situation that I've had in my life." —Emma Kidwell

"I want to show other people, similar to me, that they can create stuff like that – that there's a space for it." —Joyce Lin

"There's this culture that you're supposed to be good at gaming. For me, games are not about that." —Julian Cordero

"I saw there was a whole thing, a whole scene I never seen before." —Aziza Brown