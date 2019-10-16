SPOILER ALERT: This article contains spoilers for Wellington Paramoral's new episode.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's fiance and Fish of the Day host Clarke Gayford has featured in the second season of TVNZ's Wellington Paranormal.

Kiwi fans who watched the anticipated first episode of the comedy show's new season last night on TVNZ On Demand were treated to seeing the Wellington Police's first Paranormal Unit back in action.

At the beginning of the episode, Sergeant Maaka tasked Officer Minogue and Officer O'Leary to find 10 "fishermen and fisherwomen", who went missing within a week from around Wellington Harbour in mysterious circumstances.

One included Gayford.

"This part is top secret, one of the missing persons is close to a Government official," Sergeant Maaka explained.

"Prime Minister's fiance," Officer Minogue responded.

Sergeant Maaka said he was correct and praised him for "good police work" before Officer Minogue pointed out it was on the paperwork.

"It says the Prime Minister right here," Officer Minogue said before Officer O'Leary mentioned they "put two and two together".

Making their way to Tapu point, the officers learned that the missing fishermen (and women) were all taken from near the mouth of the Wellington Harbour.

Making their way to Tapu Pt, the officers learned that the missing fishermen (and women) were all taken from near the mouth of the Wellington Harbour and that each occurrence was accompanied by a seismic event that was most likely caused by "the movement of the beast under the water."

When they arrived, the team started their investigation by going out into the water. They later found themselves encountering a massive taniwha which led them back to Tapu Pt.

They later found themselves encountering a massive taniwha which led them back to Tapu Pt.

When the team reached the beach, they tracked massive footprints that led them to a cave.

When the team reached the beach, they tracked massive footprints that led them to a cave where they found the missing people trapped on the walls and covered in seaweed.

"Guys we need to free these people, our first priority being the Prime Minister's fiance," Sergeant Maaka said.

"She's too good for you," Officer Minogue whispered to the wrong person.

The useless guy who wouldn't tell the team how he got there. Photo / TVNZ

"No, not him Minogue," Sergeant Maaka said before pointing his flashlight on Gayford.

When Officer O'Leary asked what happened, because the guy they asked before him was useless, Gayford explained that a taniwha captured them.

"I think it was storing us for food," he said while wrapped in seaweed.

Prime Minister Ardern's fiance and Fish of the Day host Clarke Gayford has featured in the second season of TVNZ's Wellington Paranormal.

Sergeant Maaka then showed Gayford a taniwha he was wearing and asked him if it looked like his necklace.

"Yeah just like that, it's a classic taniwha," Gayford responded.

Sergeant Maaka said that he knew it was real and explained why he thought the people were captured.

When Officer O'Leary asked what happened Clarke Gayford explained that a taniwha captured them.

"Taniwha is the guardian of the ocean. The fishing activity in the area would have summoned it to protect the waters of Tipping Point," he said.

The team then rescued the people out of the cave — one unfortunately didn't make it out alive.

The episode is full of hilarious jokes and classic Kiwi humour, definitely worth a watch!