It seems like The Simpsons has done it again with yet another prediction from the television series becoming a reality.

Overnight, millions of Fortnite fans were left in the dark after the hugely popular game appeared to have been sucked into a bizarre black hole.

When it happened, the game became inaccessible, making it impossible for players to feed their addiction.

There are currently over 10,000 people watching the live stream of a dot.

The black hole bears resemblance to what happened during The Simpsons in an old episode when the family's television was left with only a tiny hole.

According to the Sun, the black hole in Fortnite also extended to social media, with the company deleting all its tweets, leaving a solitary posting of the mysterious black hole, with is currently also streaming on YouTube.

Even the popular Twitch account appears to have been blacked out.

This morning, Fortnite released a trailer revealing details about Season 11 of the game.

here it is: the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 11 trailer, which Epic has now allowed to be posted



Fortnite will likely be back up to play in the next couple hours pic.twitter.com/PE0Px9oa6F — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) October 14, 2019

One thing that is clear is that the creators of Fortnite have taken made an incredibly bold marketing move to kill its hugely popular game in the lead-up to the launch of the next edition.

Reports suggest that season 11 will start on October 17 this year.