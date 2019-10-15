COMMENT:

Reality shows live and die by their casting.

Take My Restaurant Rules, for example. Just two weeks ago, I decided the world didn't need another cooking show. But then along came Katikati chef Daniel who last week went into meltdown mode when asked to critique a meal that had just been made for him by another team.

"The salmon's overcooked. The lemon, honestly, is well-grown, but that's about it," he said as he angrily took a big bite out of his wedge of citrus. Suddenly, My Restaurant Rules looked a lot more interesting.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

READ MORE:
ZM's Wild Card

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.