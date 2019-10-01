In case it wasn't obvious from its title, My Restaurant Rules - the TVNZ cooking show nobody remembers actually ordering - borrows heavily from My Kitchen Rules.

Much like its predecessor, this new series sees five duos touring around the country, sampling a three-course dinner from each other's kitchens. The key difference, however, is that the five teams competing for a $100,000 prize are the owner-operators of popular neighbourhood restaurants, as opposed to home cooks who consider themselves handy with a meat cleaver.

But if this first week is anything to go by, it doesn't matter who's doing the cooking

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.