Wealthy waste

You can tell a lot about a person from their shoes — and their poos, scientists say. New analysis from Australia has revealed how income levels in communities are linked to different food and drug consumption habits. Wastewater from wealthier communities where people had higher educational achievement showed higher levels of vitamins, citrus, and fibre, while waste from poorer communities where people were generally less educated showed higher levels of prescription pain relievers and antidepressants. (Via inverse.com)

Poetic justice

In 1978, Isaac Asimov judged a limerick contest and deemed this the best:

The bustard's an exquisite fowl,

With minimal reason to growl:

He escapes what would be

Illegitimacy

By grace of a fortunate vowel.

Childhood funnies

The Starry Night by Vincent van Gogh.

"What's a story from your early childhood that perfectly encapsulates how you are now?" tweets Abby Govindan. "When I was 3 my family was kicked out of a museum after I touched The Starry Night painting (yes that one)." Others:

1. I was 7 and thought my reflection looked so cute in our metal kettle (just boiled) I kissed it and burnt the skin off my lips.

2. When my elder brother was teething, nana advised mum to soak his dummy in whiskey, to numb his pain (it was the 60s). He went straight to sleep. Three years later, they did same with me. I ran around the kitchen table for eight solid hours.

This can't happen often

Last week in Thames, Paul Titchener, of Grey Lynn, had lunch with two women whose fathers both fought in France in World War I.