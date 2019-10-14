Wealthy waste

You can tell a lot about a person from their shoes — and their poos, scientists say. New analysis from Australia has revealed how income levels in communities are linked to different food and drug consumption habits. Wastewater from wealthier communities where people had higher educational achievement showed higher levels of vitamins, citrus, and fibre, while waste from poorer communities where people were generally less educated showed higher levels of prescription pain relievers and antidepressants. (Via inverse.com)

Poetic justice

In 1978, Isaac Asimov judged a limerick contest and deemed this the best:

The bustard's an exquisite fowl,

With

Childhood funnies

