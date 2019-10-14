Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she's been left "humbled" by praise from British music legend Sir Elton John.

The 72-year-old icon praised Ardern during an interview with the Guardian, describing her as "one of the few politicians that I respect and love".

The answer came in response to question about which woman alive he would want to be, if he could pick one.

"She's got dignity and she's humane," Sir Elton said.



"I think she's doing a brilliant job."



Asked about the compliment on Monday, Ardern said she had been taken aback.

"I was genuinely humbled and flattered and more than a little surprised. Because you don't often hear someone of his standing and his role wanting to be a politician," she said.

"There's very few I ever hear putting their hand up for that, but I was very humbled by it."

Although she had no plans to go see Sir Elton perform any time soon, Ardern would not rule out the possibility.

However, she did immediately rebuff questions from reporters about whether she could "feel the love tonight".

"You will not be getting a bar from me," Ardern replied.

It's not the first time Ardern has won praise from a major celebrity.

In her keynote speech at the Women in the World summit in New York City, Oprah Winfrey praised the PM's leadership after the March 15 mosque attacks.

"I've never seen such leadership," Winfrey said.

"The Prime Minister is a woman who has such courage in her convictions and has set a global standard for leadership with her response."