Mike Minogue steps into the Canvas Confession Box

SLOTH
You ready with your sins?
It's not fun to admit to any of them but I was going through these with the missus, trying to work out which ones I'm guilty of - and I am not massively guilty of many of them.

I'm sure we will find something. You chose sloth.
Sloth was actually my nickname in Levin where I grew up and it still is, usually. I was in Hamilton when I was about 18 and was marginally hungover and people wanted to go out and do some sightseeing

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: