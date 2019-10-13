Stone me!

"I was in London doing my OE and my friend Richard phoned me one night (I think late December 1963) and asked if I was still drumming," writes Nigel Rees from Waiheke Island. "I had been in a band from high school as a drummer. Richard said a friend of his was forming a band and they needed a drummer and recommended me to him. He rang me and his mate, Mick, had said to get me over to their session they were having that night in a garage in Twickenham as they needed a drummer. I declined

Long-winded boasting still earns long sentence

Things only posh people say:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Real rail service

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.