Gladys Knight, known as the Empress of Soul, has announced that she will play two New Zealand shows next year.

The shows in Auckland and Christchurch mark the first time the soul music legend has performed here in over 20 years.

The seven-time Grammy award winner will be joined onstage by her nine piece band and are promising to perform all the soul hits from her career, such as Midnight Train to Georgia, Neither One of Us (Wants to be the First to Say Goodbye), her superstar collaboration with Stevie Wonder, Elton John and Dionne Warwick That's What Friends are For, as well as her iconic Bond theme Licence to Kill.



The soul star will play Auckland's Civic Theatre on Thursday, 13 February before heading to Christchurch to perform at the Town Hall on Saturday, 15 February.

Advertisement

Tickets for both shows go on sale next Monday at 1pm.