Something to stew over

Otafuku, one of the oldest oden restaurants in Japan, has been heating up the same batch of broth every day since 1945, only adding more water to it as it evaporates. It may sound gross but it apparently makes oden stew taste amazing. Oden, a traditional stew, is simmered in broth until served. It's enjoyed by vegetable and meat lovers, as it can contain all kinds of ingredients, from eggs, tofu and vegetables to shark meat, beef, fish balls and whale tongue. The secret to its deliciousness is the broth. Many Japanese restaurants rely on master stock — a broth that has been repeatedly reused to poach or braise meats — to give their oden a rich flavour, but none have been using the same batch for longer than Otafuku in Tokyo. (Oddity Central)

Reverse beer goggles?

A new study has claimed that men use binge drinking as a "sexual signal" to show women their robustness. Scientists say that heavy drinking among young men shows their "willingness to take risks", thereby making them more attractive as sexual prospects. The report found: "Occasional drinkers and frequent drinkers were rated as significantly more attractive than non-drinkers, especially in short-term mating contexts."

Lichen that advice

Paul has a timely tip for spring, especially those who live in the bush: "Looking for a lichen remover in a major hardware chain, I sought help from a shop assistant only for a fellow customer to offer the advice that I shouldn't be looking there but at a pool shop where they sell undiluted product that is far more effective. Remarkably, that was where I was headed next and where I found the product he recommended. Job done and many thanks to a random stranger!"

Alice Cooper performs onstage at Brighton Centre, 2019. Photo / Getty Images

Did you know ...

1.

Alice Cooper has said he was inspired to write the song

School's Out

when answering the question: "What's the greatest three minutes of your life?" "If we can catch that three minutes in a song, it's going to be so big."

2.

Nebraska's tourism slogan is "Honestly, it's not for everyone."

3.

In 2017, management of a Japanese train line apologised publicly after one of its trains departed the station 20 seconds early. A year later, another train left 25 seconds early. The operator called the mistake "inexcusable".

4.

Nerf stands for Non-Expanding Recreational Foam.