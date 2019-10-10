Fat Freddy's Drop fans - the wait is over for new music.

The band has just released their new single Kamo Kamo, and have announced their new album Special Edition Part 1 is out on November 15.

In addition to the digital release of the album in November, a CD and Vinyl edition of the record will be available early December - just in time for Christmas.

READ MORE:

• Fat Freddy's Drop coming to Tauranga

• Tour announcement: Fat Freddy's Drop New Zealand summer shows

• Thousands groove to Fat Freddy's Drop at Whangārei show

• Fat Freddy's Drop event licence issued, but no Jägerbombs or vodka Red Bulls allowed

Advertisement

The album is the first part of the band's double album.

The six tracks include Special Edition, Kamo Kamo, and OneFourteen, tracks which have evolved during the band's live performances. The rest of the album's songs , Raleigh Twenty, Trickle Down, and Six-Eight Instrumental are unheard songs.

The new album follows the band's earlier releases, BAYS, Blackbird, Dr. Boondigga and The Big BW and Based on a True Story.

Fans can catch the band on their epic tour of Aotearoa this summer, which includes a January 18 performance at Western Springs.

Each date features a roster of special guests, including Kiwi acts Avantdale Bowling Club and Bailey Wiley, plus international DJs Jazzy Jeff and David Rogan.

From this Friday fans can pre-order the new album on fatfreddysdrop.com.