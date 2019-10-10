What the film wants to say — about mental illness or class divisions in society — is not as interesting as what it accidentally says about whiteness.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Joker.

Before Joker opened, much was being made of how its tale of a murderous villain echoed news stories of mass shooters and incel threats, and how the film might encourage unbalanced viewers to commit acts of violence. As it turned out, it mainly inspired audiences to open their wallets for the biggest October opening ever.

After watching the film, I could understand the concerns: Directed by

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.