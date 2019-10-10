A joyous celebration of Samoan cultural traditions featured in week two of this year's Tempo Dance Festival when Fa'asinomaga/Identity took over Q Theatre's main auditorium with an effervescent, energising showcase received by wildly appreciative, largely Samoan audiences, for two sold out nights.

Some 50 performers, directed by Sau E Siva Creatives, were backed by a polished eight-piece band featuring log and metal drums, drum kit, guitars and vocalists. Incidental music ranged from schmaltzy slide guitar instrumental to a country and western lament, Pacific blues and gentle jazz. During the show, the band kept events rolling smoothly and heightened climactic moments.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: