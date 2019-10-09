Rihanna has surprised her New Zealand mega-fan with an amazing gift.

Shannon Roberts from West Auckland posted photos of her gifts from the star, which appears to be a signed copy of the artist's new photobook.

"I have loved you for 12 years of my life. and you have loved me for 8. thank you so much to rihanna and fenty corp for this amazing gift, i am speechless, it is beautiful!! (and heavy asf)," she captioned the Facebook post.

Shannon Robert's photo of her gift from Rihanna. Photo / Facebook

Rihanna announced on Instagram this week she is releasing The Rihanna Book in collaboration with publisher Phaidon.

According to the website for the book, it contains 1,050 images across 504 pages, and some images have never been published before. Fans can purchase various limited editions of the book on the website, and the standard edition is available for $150 USD.

Roberts, a huge fan of the pop star and beauty business mogul, met the star in 2016 at the star's Salt Lake City concert.

She had been talking to Rihanna on Twitter since 2011, and the star invited the New Zealander backstage when she spotted her in the crowd at her show.

"I feel like I know her, so it feels so normal. She makes you feel so normal, like a friend - that's just how cool she is."

At the meeting, the star gifted her a gold bracelet engraved with "badgirlriri" - the musician's Instagram username.

Thanks to her work running a fan account on Instagram called therih.up, Roberts was also offered a job doing marketing and campaign for Rocnation, the entertainment company that represented her.

According to a post on Instagram, the fan account is no longer live after it was taken down in 2018 because of "copyright claims".