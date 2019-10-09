Forget paper straws that don't last the distance. Italian bars are serving their drinks with pasta straws. They're also totally tasteless, and can be left on the compost heap when you're finished with them.

Missing car found

"Several years ago, having not used the car for some days, I couldn't remember where we had parked the car," writes John Crace in the Guardian. "Having looked in all the normal places outside the front door, I did a search of the neighbouring streets. No joy. So I could only conclude it had been stolen, though why anyone would have wanted to nick a tatty 15-year-old Toyota Yaris rather escaped me. But I nonetheless reported the car stolen to the police and the insurance company and left it at that. Six weeks later, days before we were due to collect our $1200 insurance payout, I got a phone call from the police. The car had been found just outside the local supermarket about half a kilometre from our house. My wife and I crept up the road to investigate and were horrified to discover there were no signs of the Yaris having been broken into or dumped. We could only conclude we must have stopped off on the way home from somewhere, forgotten we had come by car after we had done our shopping, and walked home. Since then, we must both have walked past the car countless times without noticing. My subsequent phone call to the insurance company was one of the more embarrassing I have ever made."

Cat on a sewing mission

Photo / Supplied

South Park on China

After an episode of South Park mocked Hollywood for shaping its content to please the Chinese Government, Beijing has responded by deleting all clips, episodes and discussions of the Comedy Central show. According to the Hollywood Reporter South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone probably saw this coming, and to their credit, simply didn't care. The Band in China, episode has been generating loads of media attention for its sharp critique of the way Hollywood tends to shape its content to avoid offending Chinese government censors. Now, those same government censors, in the real world, have lashed back by deleting virtually every clip, episode and online discussion of the show from Chinese streaming services, social media and even fan pages. The storyline involves Randy trying to smuggle weed into the country as a new business venture and ended up working in a Chinese work camp, alongside Winnie the Pooh. The Disney character is sometimes compared to China President Xi Jinping, resulting in the character being censored in the country.