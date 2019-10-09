Punk hero Amanda Palmer and boundary-pushing circus cabaret Limbo Unhinged are the latest shows revealed for Auckland Arts Festival 2020. Palmer is the unapologetic frontwoman of The Dresden Dolls.

Her one-woman show, There Will Be No Intermission, has been described as "painfully raw", "wickedly naughty" and "dense and intense".

Containing songs from her third, and most personal, solo album, the show features Palmer on piano and ukulele for a night of honest and vulnerable storytelling at Hollywood Avondale for two nights only.

At the other end of the spectrum, the hugely popular Spiegeltent returns to Aotea Square, with international cabaret show Limbo Unhinged running for the duration of the festival.

Circus masters Strut and Fret will unleashing pyrotechnics, sword-swallowing and vampy aerial displays set to a pulsating soundtrack.

Already announced for the March 2020 event are Ballet Preljocaj's darkly delectable Snow White and the Auckland Philharmonia's Beethoven 250, part of worldwide celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the composer's birth.

The full programme will be announced on November 6. Tickets for Amanda Palmer and Limbo Unhinged are on sale from 10.30am today, via Ticketmaster.