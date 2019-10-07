Playing a royal family member is daunting, but the star of the upcoming third season of The Crown had the perfect solution to calm her nerves: she contacted the spirit of her character to get their blessing.

Helena Bonham Carter says she sought out psychic help to prepare for the role of Princess Margaret, Queen Elizabeth II's sister.

The Harry Potter star, known for her eccentric roles, revealed the advice she received from the ghost of Princess Margaret during a talk at the Cheltenham Literary Festival.

The Guardian reported Bonham Carter said the spirit told her she was "better than any other actress...that they were thinking of," to play the role.

The actress believed the royal advice was really from Princess Margaret because Carter says she "was really good at complimenting you and putting you down at the same time,".

The ghost apparently added some stern words of advice.

In addition to the nod of approval from the Princess, she allegedly urged Bonham Carter to "remain groomed and neater" and to "get the smoking right. I smoked in a really particular way. Remember that. This a big note, the cigarette holder was as much a weapon for expression as it was for smoking,".

Bonham Carter takes over the role of Princess Margaret from Vanessa Kirby.

The new season of The Crown premieres on Netflix November 17.