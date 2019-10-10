U2's Joshua Tree Tour celebrates a classic album, but the band's long-time creative director, Willie Williams, and photographer and film-maker, Anton Corbijn, are also promising a spectacular visual experience, writes David Skipwith.

U2 promise to "bring a piece of America to New Zealand" when they kick off their Joshua Tree 2019 Tour in Auckland next month.

One of the greatest live acts in the world today, the Irish rockers hope to deliver more than just a nostalgia trip when they revisit their classic 1987 album – including the hit singles With Or Without You, I Still Haven't Found What I'm

