Only three productions have moved me to manly tears. Among them were a joyfully artful, all-women performance of The Taming Of The Shrew at London's Globe Theatre and the Gisborne Choral Society's performance of Karl Jenkins' modern mass to peace, The Armed Man.

The third was the Nancy Brunning-directed production of Witi's Wāhine, which had its world premiere at Gisborne's Lawson Field Theatre as part of the 16-day, inaugural Tairāwhiti Arts Festival. Witi's Wāhine is a collection of dramatised excerpts based on female characters from acclaimed New Zealand writer Witi Ihimaera's short stories and novels.

Real-life stories told by Ihimaera's

