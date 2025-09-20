LeBron James says he and wife Savannah are willing to put in the work to keep their marriage on track. Video / VideoElephant

LeBron James has admitted his marriage isn’t always perfect.

The 40-year-old LA Lakers star first met Savannah James when they were both in high school and the pair have been married since 2013, but he admitted they have gone through “hardships and adverse moments”.

Speaking on the 360 with Speedy podcast, he said: “It’s not, man. I’m gonna be honest. A relationship is never picture-perfect. But if you’re okay with working through the hardships and the adverse moments, then it will make it all worth it, man. We’ve been together since high school, so s*** ain’t always going to be a bed of roses, man – in any relationship, let alone someone you’ve been living with for 20 years.”

However, LeBron insisted both he and Savannah are willing to put in the work to ensure their marriage is a success.

He explained: “Communication is No 1. Being honest is No 2. No 3 is just, like, you have to be okay in being uncomfortable in relationships sometimes. You can’t always have it your way. You can’t always think, ‘My way or the highway’. It’s never going to work that way. The saying, ‘Happy wife, happy life’, that s*** is real, bro.”