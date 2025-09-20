Blue Rose Cafe – without a doubt. It’s warm and familiar, with great comfort food and amazing sweet treats.

Favourite restaurant for dinner with friends?

Lokanta has been my go-to spot since I moved to Auckland. Tasty food, great service. It’s classy but not pretentious, warm and inviting – delish!

Favourite place to take a visitor to?

For first-time visitors, I like to take them to the Māori Cultural Experience at the Auckland War Memorial Museum. It’s an honest and engaging introduction to our culture and language, and it avoids the typical “tourist” approach to Māori experiences.

Favourite spot to finish a night out?

Duck Island on Ponsonby Rd is my ideal way to end the night. A relaxed vibe and delicious ice cream – perfect.

Favourite place to get coffee?

Honey Bones in Grey Lynn never disappoints. It can be busy – but that’s because it’s so good.

Favourite fish-and-chip shop?

The Fish and Chip Shop in Westmere always delivers – fresh fish, crunchy chips. Parking can be a bit tricky, but it’s so worth it.

Favourite trail for a hike?

The Te Atatū Walkway is stunning. You get sea views of the harbour and Sky Tower, and at times you’re walking through native bush full of birdlife. It’s a gentle walk, but so beautiful you forget you’re in the city.

Favourite venue for a gig?

Depending on your mood (and to get a real snapshot of Auckland), I’d bounce between the Basement Theatre and The Civic.

Favourite place to find a bargain?

Manawa Bay Outlets is a new gem, but I also love the Hospice Shop in Te Atatū Peninsula – especially convenient to pop into after a walk along the Te Atatū Walkway.

Performer Rutene Spooner has created a bilingual theatre show called Pīpī Paopao, for kids aged 3-7. The vibrant concert-style experience for little ones, using waiata, play, and birdsong, will be on on Saturday the 27th and Sunday the 28th, at the Concert Chamber, Auckland Town Hall.

The show is part of We The Young, a new youth arts festival running from September 16 to 28, featuring performances, workshops, interactive art experiences and free outdoor fun, at some of Auckland’s most iconic venues including the Town Hall, Herald Theatre and The Civic. For tickets and additional information visit http://www.aucklandlive.co.nz/event/we-the-young.