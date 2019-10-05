Miley Cyrus says the world should "get used" to her dating after she was spotted kissing Aussie music star Cody Simpson.

Cyrus confirmed Simpson is her "type" after the Gold Coast-born singer posted a photo of himself kissing the Wrecking Ball singer. He also referred to Cyrus as "baby" after she apparently prepared him a "pre-swim breakfast".

Simpson's post comes after TMZ recently released video footage of the couple enjoying a "make out" session in a Los Angeles grocery store.

Since then the pair have both taken to social media with Cyrus penning a long post to make clear her new relationship status.

Sharing a photo of Simpson, Cyrus referenced her fondness for Aussie blokes with a tick beside a caption that reads: "Australia (my type)".

She goes on to explain: "Men (especially successful ones) are rarely slut-shamed. They move on from one beautiful young woman to the next, most times without consequences ... where women are called sluts/ whores.

"I know the public feels invested in my past relationship because they felt like they saw it thru from the beginning.

"This dating thing is new to me too. I've never been an "adult"/ grown ass woman experiencing this... I was in a committed relationship for almost all my teens and early 20's, with the exception of a few breaks.

"I would like to share an activity with someone I am dating and not be stuck at home with nothing to do.

"Please don't make this awkward for me. I am trying to make light and like always make fun of myself... get used to me dating - this is where I am at! #hotgirlfall.

Cyrus also posted a clip of the TMZ footage with a caption complaining: "Can a girl not get a f***ing acai bowl and a morning make out session in peace?!"

Miley's new dalliance with Simpson comes after she recently ended her brief romance with Kaitlynn Carter.

It was previously claimed the 26-year-old singer had ended things with the Hills star because they were moving "far too quickly" and she wanted time alone.

Cyrus' fling with Carter came after her shock split from husband Liam Hemsworth in August after seven months of marriage.

Cyrus is also rumoured to have previously dated Nick Jonas, Patrick Shwarzenegger and model Stella Maxwell.