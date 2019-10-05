It's one of the most popular family sitcoms ever, but for one of its stars it was a struggle to be a part of.

While Susan Olsen revelled in the luxury of being a child star, now, at the age of 58 she's revealed what it was about playing youngest daughter Cindy that made her despise being on the show.

"I never thought I would say this because when I was younger I was very rebellious and I really hated the fact that I was in such a wholesome show with American values and family values.

Susan Olsen as Cindy Brady in 1973. Photo / Getty Images

"But guess what — now I'm so proud of that."

According to Fox News, Olsen says "people generally are happily surprised when they find out that my tastes were not quite so wholesome.

"You know, I was very into punk rock and rock music and I'm really outspoken. So I'm definitely not Cindy, but I don't want to be the anti-Cindy because she was fairly nice.

"She just wasn't very bright."

However, the animal rights activist believes the opportunity to be a young actress did help her grow as a young woman.

Susan Olsen didn't pursue a career in acting. Photo / Getty Images

"People would ask me, 'Don't you wish that The Brady Bunch was your real family?' And I'm like no — because my family is just as good and they're a little bit funnier, a little weirder, but I know so many people that literally say that the show saved their lives.

"And you know, I had a great family life — and other people that had a great family life loved it too — but there were people that didn't have a great life, and as children, they depended on the show. And it's for them that I really feel responsible."