COMMENT

The Chief Censor's decision to ban the manifesto written by the Christchurch gunman is the latest example of the need for some material to be kept away from the public.

While such moves attracted a lot of comments and criticism, less attention is being given to the most common example of censorship in New Zealand: Film classification.

It is surprising that the New Zealand classification system was last changed 25 years ago, which was a time when the internet was only just gaining popularity, and so what people watched, in the form of movies and television, was much easier

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.