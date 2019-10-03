Bruley, the French bulldog who hangs out with the Fab Five on the Netflix series Queer Eye, has died after suffering heart problems.
Owned by one of the show's producers, the adorable pup found fame on the makeover show after he kept wandering on to set.
After he was introduced in a segment on the show, he featured in many episodes strolling around the Fab Five's loft or snuggling with them on the sofa to watch a heroes' transformation.
Bruley's owner Michelle Silva shared the devastating news about her pet's death on Instagram.
My whole heart. My love bug. My best friend. My constant. My soul mate. My everything. I brought him home when he was 9 weeks old on a rainy day in New York City. Ten years later on a rainy day in LA, he passed away in my arms on my bedroom floor. Bru had been suffering from heart problems, and an instant heart attack was a possibility. He just had too much love and heart for his physical body. It all happened so fast, but I held him as he took his last breath, and I was able to tell him I loved him the very most. I told him everyday I loved him more than anything in the world, and I reminded him of that over and over as he slipped out of this life. My best friend and boyfriend held us both. He gave me more than I could have ever given him, and I was able to thank him for allowing me to be his mom. He chose me. We got to experience so much together; he loved traveling on planes and looking out the window! He was the ultimate copilot in the car when he wasn’t dangerously sprawled out across my lap as I drove. He was so very loved by my family and friends and even “non dog people.” He mastered the “jump kiss,” and I always had to explain to people that he wouldn’t buy you dinner first, he just went in for the full make-out. In the last year of his life, he found fame! Over the course of 16 episodes of @queereye, in just a few moments on screen, you guys all got a glimpse of the Bru I knew and loved. He was hilarious, stubborn, sometimes inappropriate, and always a sucker for a snack. He was pure love. It’s been so fun capturing his spirit and sharing more with you all here. I’ve taken a few days to process and grieve and figure out what’s next. I’ve realized, I don’t want to stop sharing the best of Bru. I also want to show you a little of what it was like the last few months dealing with an ailing dog in heart failure as more and more dogs are being diagnosed with the same issues. I was so close to completing Bru’s website with long-awaited merch. I’ll get there in time. I’ve also been exploring non-profit opportunities and getting involved in bulldog rescue. There is so much Bru inspired, and it’s so much bigger than I even realized. (Cont. below)
"I brought [Bruley] home when he was nine weeks old on a rainy day in New York City," Michelle wrote. "Ten years later on a rainy day in LA, he passed away in my arms on my bedroom floor," she wrote.
"I told him every day I loved him more than anything in the world, and I reminded him of that over and over as he slipped out of this life.
"In the last year of his life, he found fame! Over the course of 16 episodes of @queereye, in just a few moments on screen, you guys all got a glimpse of the Bru I knew and loved.
"He was hilarious, stubborn, sometimes inappropriate, and always a sucker for a snack. He was pure love."
After the sad announcement, the Fab Five crew shared their condolences on social media.
"Breaks my heart. So sorry for your loss love," Queer Eye's design expert Bobby Berk commented on the post.
Food expert Antoni Porowski posted a tribute on his Instagram: "Rest in puppy peace, because all dogs go to heaven, little one."