Bruley, the French bulldog who hangs out with the Fab Five on the Netflix series Queer Eye, has died after suffering heart problems.

Owned by one of the show's producers, the adorable pup found fame on the makeover show after he kept wandering on to set.

After he was introduced in a segment on the show, he featured in many episodes strolling around the Fab Five's loft or snuggling with them on the sofa to watch a heroes' transformation.

Bruley's owner Michelle Silva shared the devastating news about her pet's death on Instagram.

"I brought [Bruley] home when he was nine weeks old on a rainy day in New York City," Michelle wrote. "Ten years later on a rainy day in LA, he passed away in my arms on my bedroom floor," she wrote.

"I told him every day I loved him more than anything in the world, and I reminded him of that over and over as he slipped out of this life.

"In the last year of his life, he found fame! Over the course of 16 episodes of @queereye, in just a few moments on screen, you guys all got a glimpse of the Bru I knew and loved.

"He was hilarious, stubborn, sometimes inappropriate, and always a sucker for a snack. He was pure love."

After the sad announcement, the Fab Five crew shared their condolences on social media.

"Breaks my heart. So sorry for your loss love," Queer Eye's design expert Bobby Berk commented on the post.

Food expert Antoni Porowski posted a tribute on his Instagram: "Rest in puppy peace, because all dogs go to heaven, little one."