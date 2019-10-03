Taika Waititi's new movie Jojo Rabbit has everyone talking so we're extremely excited to share these brand new photos from the movie.

The movie is described as an 'anti-hate satire' and is set in Germany during WW2 and follows a young boy whose imaginary friend is Adolph Hitler.

Jojo Rabbit had a celebrated world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival last month, winning the People's Choice award. The movie is playing at the London Film Festival this weekend but we have a few more weeks to wait before we can see it. The movie doesn't open here until Thursday, October 24.

Until then, we'll have to do with these stills, which include the first good look at rising kiwi sensation Thomasin McKenzie, a new look at lead Scarlett Johansson and a couple of never-before-seen views of Waititi as Hitler.

Taika Waititi in the film JOJO RABBIT.

Taika Waititi and Roman Griffin Davis in the film JOJO RABBIT.

Thomasin McKenzie and Roman Griffin Davis in the film JOJO RABBIT.

Thomasin McKenzie in the film JOJO RABBIT.