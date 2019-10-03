Fans of the DC comic were divided when it was announced the Twilight star would be playing Batman - and Pattinson has revealed how it feels to be the next actor to play the superhero.

Speaking to Esquire magazine, Pattinson said being given the role of the superhero in the upcoming reboot The Batman was a surreal moment. "It's kind of insane," he said.

"I was so far away from thinking it was a realistic prospect. I literally do not understand how I've got it, at all."

Ben Affleck was originally intended to play the character, in addition to writing the script and directing the movie.

In July this year, Batman franchise producer Michael E. Uslan defended the choice to cast Pattinson.

"Batman is who everyone wants to see, along with the supervillains," he said. "So how does a filmmaker make the choice of which actor to cast? And I think the real key question for fans, and for all of us to focus on, is the filmmaker."

The reboot will be directed by Matt Reeves, whose most recent works include Dawn of the Planet of the Apes in 2014 and War for the Planet of the Apes in 2017.

The new Batman film is due for release in 2021.