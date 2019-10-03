OPENING TODAY, Joker is already one of the most-talked about films of the year. Here's a selection of verdicts from members of the extended TimeOut family who watched Monday's New Zealand premiere screening.

Toby Woollaston, TimeOut film reviewer

What a luxury to have Joaquin Phoenix to hang your film on. Especially when that film is about one of the most iconic (and dare I say it, celebrated) fictional villains in history. His turn as the Clown Prince of Crime will likely draw comparisons to those who have gone before (Heath Ledger, Jack Nicholson et al). But it needn't. This film

