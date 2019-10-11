COLIN McCAHON: THERE IS ONLY ONE DIRECTION (VOLUME ONE 1919 - 1959)
by Peter Simpson (Auckland University Press, $75)
Reviewed by David Herkt

To discover a newly published book that tells an essential story – coupled with handsome design and copious illustrations – is a rare thing. To find that it contains unknown perspectives and fresh information simply seals the deal.

Peter Simpson has been working towards Colin McCahon: There is Only One Direction for more than two decades. Volume One has just been released; Volume Two will follow in early 2020. It will remain a fundamental work for the future.

