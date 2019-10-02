Following Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's split, it has been revealed how the couple will share the custody of their daughter Stormi.

The source told People Jenner and Scott will spend equal time with their 20-month-old daughter during their time apart.

"They have split for now and are living apart," the source said.

"They are both great parents and will co-parent. They don't want their split to affect Stormi too much...as soon as they felt they couldn't figure out their issues they decided to separate so their disagreements won't affect Stormi."

A source close to Jenner said yesterday the split might not be permanent: "They are taking some time [apart] but are not done...it's not a firm split."

Scott has reportedly moved out of Jenner's house and Stormi has stayed living with Kylie.

Jenner and Scott first coupled up after Coachella in 2017, and ten months later Kylie gave birth to Stormi in February 2018.

This year, the couple has faced rumours of Scott being unfaithful to Jenner, but according to People the Astroworld rapper strongly denied the allegations.