"After years of leaning against a wall in the laundry, our ironing board is now hanging on the wall," writes Kerry. "Not sure if he's happy about it or not!"

Making plans for Nigel

When he heard that not a single baby born in Britain in 2016 was named Nigel, Nigel Smith began to worry Nigels were going the way of the dinosaurs.

Instead of going into mourning, however, he decided to have fun with it. He owns the Fleece Inn, near Worcestershire, so he organised "Nigel Night" at the pub.

More than 400 people named Nigel for a party to "celebrate Nigelness" — one of the revellers had flown all the way from the United States for the occasion.

Advertisement

Claire Simcock writes

"It is Sep 30 in Canada and I had hoped to watch the ABs v Canada the following night using the Spark sport app (because I was thrilled to find it worked in the US). Imagine my surprise when the following screen came up?!

Spark error. Photo / Supplied

Large marijuana infusions

A chef in Italy has been arrested on suspicion of drug dealing after two large marijuana plants and 1kg of Indian hemp were found in his pantry.

The chef insisted the stash was part of his experimentation with making cannabis-infused wine, olives, coffee and tuna.

Sure animals are cute, but they do some terrible things

1. A horse ate my jumper. Off my back. I had spilt toothpaste, it was wool, the horse licked the minty spillage and the jumper unravelled.

2. I was stroking a cat on a car bonnet and it turned round and peed on me. The smell lasted for days no matter how much I washed.

3. I used to work with captive monkeys.

I normally wore my hair up in a bun, but one time I wore it in a braid.

I walked close to a cage, monkey reached out and grabbed my pigtail, yanked, and slammed my head against the cage wall.

Advertisement

4. A Jack Russell we had dug up a rabbit that I'd buried carefully in the back garden after he'd killed it. (Via Twitter)