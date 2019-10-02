"After years of leaning against a wall in the laundry, our ironing board is now hanging on the wall," writes Kerry. "Not sure if he's happy about it or not!"

Making plans for Nigel

When he heard that not a single baby born in Britain in 2016 was named Nigel, Nigel Smith began to worry Nigels were going the way of the dinosaurs.

Instead of going into mourning, however, he decided to have fun with it. He owns the Fleece Inn, near Worcestershire, so he organised "Nigel Night" at the pub.

More than 400 people named Nigel for a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Claire Simcock writes

Large marijuana infusions

Sure animals are cute, but they do some terrible things

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.