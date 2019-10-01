Business is absolutely booming for Ed Sheeran.

According to The Sun, the pop star paid himself a whopping NZ$33.6 million – the equivalent of $92,000 a day – after one of his companies raked in an eye-watering $64.2 million last year.

That figure only covers the Shape of You hitmaker's earnings from his songwriting catalogue and record sales through Ed Sheeran Limited, and doesn't include the mammoth amount he also makes from his live shows.

Ed Sheeran performs at Auckland's ASB Theatre back in 2014. Photo / NZ Herald.

Sheeran is hardly living on Struggle Street, with his record-breaking Divide world tour so far generating $1.1 billion for the 28-year-old.

An insider told The Sun: "Being on a 250-date tour which takes in nine million fans around the globe obviously means he's preoccupied with performing.

"But this bumper profit still shows that people are lapping up his music and, crucially, still buying what he records in huge numbers. Most of the profits from the Divide album, which he released in 2017, will be included in the newly released figures."

Ed Sheeran performs in concert at Auckland's Vector Arena back in 2013. Photo / NZ Herald.

Ed Sheeran Limited made $7.1 million more in the previous financial year, although he showed some restraint in paying himself a more modest amount of $33.1 million.

The huge income has helped Sheeran boost his investments over the last couple of years as he now owns 22 properties for a combined worth of $92 million.

Who can blame the guy for taking time to enjoy his extreme wealth, after he announced in August that he was taking a break from touring life.

Fans watch Ed Sheeran perform in concert at Auckland's Vector Arena back in 2013. Photo / NZ Herald.

"I've been on the Divide tour for over two years now and this is the last day of the whole thing," he told the crowd at a show in his home county of Sussex.

"There is something very bittersweet about it. This is my last gig for probably 18 months."