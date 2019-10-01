According to a tweet from the musician, Lady Gaga could be naming her next album "Adele".

The tweet read: "I'm calling my next album ADELE."

Fans were quick to speculate the title could be drawing inspiration from the 31-year-old British singer, who replied to the tweet with pictures of Adele.

One fan replied with a photo of the two musicians: "Oscar winners with 24 Grammys to their name. We have no choice but to stan."

If Gaga sticks to the title in her tweet, it wouldn't be the first time the Oscar winner names an album a woman's name.

Her last studio album, released in 2016 was named Joanne after her father's sister Joanne Stefani Germanotta, who died at the age of 19 due to complications in relation to lupus.

Joanne is also Gaga's middle name.

As a result, another theory is the 33-year-old could simply be naming the record after another relative.

According to Vulture, the album's rumoured collaborators include Cupcakke, Diplo, and even Rihanna - indicating the star's next sixth studio album could see Gaga return to a more dance-pop sound.

In March this year, Gaga poked fun at possible album news, tweeting "Rumours I'm pregnant? Yeah, I'm pregnant with #LG6,".