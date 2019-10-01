From delaying their wedding date to pranking followers with awful wedding suit ideas, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are officially husband and wife, for the second time, E! News reports.

Although the pair legally tied the knot in September 2018, they wanted to incorporate their religious faith into the ceremony, E! News reveals.

READ MORE:

• Justin Bieber and wife Hailey met for the first time a decade ago

• Justin Bieber opens up about his 'heavy' drug use, struggles with fame

• Justin Bieber asks Instagram followers which suit he should wear to his wedding

Today their big Christian wedding ceremony took place at the Montage Hotel's Palmetto Bluff location in South Carolina.

Advertisement

A source told E! News that "guests [were] cheering" after the lovebirds' second tying of the knot.

The pair's closest friends and family attended the big wedding including Kendall Jenner, Justine Skye and Scooter Braun who were spotted at the rehearsal dinner on Sunday night (local time).

Baldwin's sister Alaia Baldwin and cousin Ireland Baldwin were the bridesmaids. Where on Beiber's side, his mother Pattie Mallette and father Jeremy Bieber were there to represent him.

Beiber posted an Instagram story of an old picture of himself and his face with the word's "ME AND MY WIFE."

Bieber posted on Instagram after the wedding. Photo / Instagram

The singer also posted a picture of a new watch he had brought himself with the caption: "Got my self a lil wedding gift".

In preparation for today's activities, an insider told E!News that Baldwin was "very involved" in the planning process and "working on details every day."

"Justin wants her to have exactly what she wants. They are both very excited and looking forward to having everyone they care about with them to celebrate," the source continued.

The big traditional wedding was originally set to be in January 2018, but the couple allegedly postponed it so they could settle into married life.

Advertisement

"They bought a house and are trying to enjoy being newlyweds without the pressure of planning a big wedding. They want to do it at some point, but it's not the focus right now," an E! News source explained.

"Marriage is always going to be hard and I think good relationships are the relationships that you put the work into... I had never lived with someone before... I was learning how to share space with someone for the first time. We were trying to bend in each other's direction and learn what was comfortable," Hailey Baldwin revealed in a recent review with Vogue Australia.