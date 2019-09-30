Stacey Dash, who starred in the cult favourite teen movie Clueless, has been arrested for domestic battery after a fight with her new husband, Jeffrey Marty.

The 52-year-old actress was arrested when police responded to a call at her Florida home, where it's alleged she pushed, slapped and scratched Marty during an argument.

According to the New York Post, the Pasco County Sheriff's Office report says: "The defendant pushed the victim and scratched him in the face. The victim sustained red scratch marks to his left upper arm from being pushed."

The victim was not identified by police, but TMZ has reportedly since confirmed it was Marty, whom Dash married last year just 10 days after they met. He is her fourth husband.

Advertisement

Dash was taken into custody "without further incident" and held on $500 (NZ $790) bail.

Dash is best known for her role as Dionne Marie Davenport in the 1995 feature film Clueless and its television series, starring opposite Alicia Silverstone.