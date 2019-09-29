Concerns are growing over the behaviour of troubled music and reality TV star Aaron Carter.

The latest in his increasingly bizarre behaviour was a live-stream post on social media showing the process as he got a massive tattoo on his face.

The tattoo, on the right side of the 31-year-old's face, is said to be of R&B singer Rihanna re-imagined as the Greek God Medusa. The former child star captioned a post showing the design on Instagram saying, "I'm the biggest thing in music right now. I can't be denied. Fact check me.".

The tattoo was inspired by a photograph of Rihanna posing as Medusa in a 2013 issue of GQ magazine. The tattooing was interrupted twice by police after fans watching the live stream reported that he was suffering a 'medical emergency' during the process. However the officers left after speaking with him.

But the concerns are there. His brother, Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter and twin sister Angel, both got restraining orders against him, forbidding him to be near them or their families after what they call "increasingly alarming behaviour,".

Nick Carter said that his brother had admitted that 'he harbours thoughts and intentions of killing my pregnant wife and unborn child,' and raised questions about the amount of guns in his brother's possession.

However Aaron claims he has been getting treatment. He showed the officers who turned up at his door documentation showing that he had complied with the restraining orders by either selling or giving away his guns.