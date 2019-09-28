Spitting Image, the television satire that terrorised British politicians for the 80s and much of the 90s with its exaggeratedly grotesque puppet caricatures and biting humour, is set to make a comeback.

This time around however it is setting its satirical eye on global politics, not just that of its home country.

A pilot for a new series has been filmed, 23 years after it last aired. Donald and Melania Trump, Kanye West and Vladimir Putin are just a few of the public figures who have got the puppet treatment in the update.

Co-Creator Roger Law has described the show as 'public service satire,' telling the Guardian that making the show was "better than shouting at the television set".

"It's pretty chaotic out there," he said.

Meghan and Harry in the new series of Spitting Image. Photo: Avalon

The show is currently being shopped around to US-based networks as part of the show's new global focus.

Putin in the new series of Spitting Image. Photo: Avalon

"If you're going to go after the b******s, you may as well go after the biggest b******s there are, hence America," Law said. "It's an awful lot of trouble to go to, and you want it to be effective."

Kanye West in the new series of Spitting Image. Photo: Avalon

He revealed any public figure was fair game, but admitted that the current United States President proved a unique challenge.

Donald Trump in the new series of Spitting Image. Photo: Avalon

"He's a satire in himself", he said of Trump.

The original series of Spitting Image ran for 18 seasons from 1984 to 1996 and often proved controversial in its portrayal of royals, celebrities and politicians.