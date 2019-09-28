At this stage, it's becoming easier to list what world events The Simpsons have not predicted.

The latest one is Greta Thunberg's UN speech, which cunning social media users have noticed strongly resembles a speech by Lisa Simpson about the future of the Springfield community.

In the Simpsons film in 2007, Lisa makes an empassionate speech about the need to save her town from environmental catastrophe.

The speech is being compared to the one given by the Swedish activist on Monday at the United Nations, calling on world leaders to act on climate change.

It is not the first time The Simpsons appear to predict world events.

Nineteen years ago, an episode of the show elected Donald Trump president of the US. They also seem to have predicted the ebola virus and the discovery of the Higgs boson equation, among other things.