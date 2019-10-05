To mark the Herald on Sunday's 15th anniversary, we have gone back to some of our biggest newsmakers to find out where they are now.

The first New Zealand Idol, Ben Lummis, is a manager at Jetts Fitness in Wellington, even though he is a "little older and fatter".

Lummis, now 41, was one of the most recognised faces, mobbed wherever he went after singing the winning song They Can't Take That Away From Me, in 2004. NZ Idol runner-up from the first season Michael Murphy is in a band Written by Wolves.

These days Lummis occasionally gets mistaken for rugby player Sam Tuitupou.

"Idol was one of the best times of my life," he tells the Herald on Sunday.

"It was fun, challenging and rewarding. I have no regrets of being the first idol. I wish I could relive it again but that won't happen again sadly."

Lummis and his family, from left, wife Megan holding Echo, Ben carrying Hozeia, Shanike and Justice. Photo / Supplied

The born-again Christian met his wife Megan at the Arisen church and they married five years ago. They have four children: Justice 12, Shanike 11, Echo, 3, and Hozeia, 1.

Last year Lummis released a new song Risen and he is recording a new EP which will be released soon.

The family live in Wellington. photo / Supplied

"Risen was about my life journey about not giving up my hopes and dreams and to do what you need to do."

He says his daughter takes after him.

"She's always singing and performing — it comes naturally to her. She and Hozeia walk around the house singing Risen but they have no idea who I was or what I did. My eldest has a bit of an idea. When they watch old Youtube clips they are proud of me."