Robert Garrison, the actor best known for his role of Tommy in the early instalments of The Karate Kid, has died, aged 59.

Garrison was in hospital and died after a battle with kidney and liver problems.

According to Fox News, a representative for Garrison called the actor "an ambassador to The Karate Kid legacy".

"Rob was a great person and ambassador to The Karate Kid legacy. His performance in Season 2 of Cobra Kai, being his last, was simply amazing and he stole the episode. He will be missed by me and everyone he encountered," read the statement.

"My brother was a fun-loving guy. He enjoyed people and he enjoyed life. He liked to have fun and make people laugh up until the very end. He will definitely be missed," his brother Patrick told TMZ.

The former child actor started his career in the late 1970s and landed his big role in 1984 in The Karate Kid film and then its sequel, The Karate Kid Part II.

Tommy was responsible for one of the film's most iconic lines: "Get him a bodybag!"

Karate Kid fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to the actor:

Oh no! Karate Kid actor Rob Garrison, "Tommy", passed away. He was 59. My thoughts and deepest condolences go out to his family at this difficult time. https://t.co/EtAmO8qvZE — Martha Quinn (@MarthaQuinn) September 27, 2019

Rest in peace, Robert!



Delivered one of the most iconic lines in movie history in the 80's in The Karate Kid. #RIPROBERTGARRISON #PUTHIMINABODYBAGYEAHHHH https://t.co/xnjTYexKSb — Brandon E. Brooks (@SaintSinnerBB) September 27, 2019