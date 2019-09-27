If you follow Justin Bieber on Instagram you will be well aware of his silly wedding antics.

He has rescheduled his wedding to Hailey Baldwin multiple times and now he is (we hope) trolling his followers with a series of suit options for his wedding.

Bieber posted five rather peculiar suit options for his wedding, asking his followers which one they think is most suitable for the occasion.

The suit options included: one rainbow, one "blood" splattered, one banana print, one pink satin (complete with a top hat) and one classic suit minus the fact it's a suit printed on a pair of shorts and a T-shirt.

Advertisement

Bieber's fans seem to think the star is joking, however we can't be sure until the wedding day.