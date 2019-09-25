William Jackson Harper has made Chidi Anagonye resonate with viewers. In doing so, he makes anxious black nerds like me more visible, and broadens TV's notions about black masculinity.

William Jackson Harper is nervous. He and I have been on the phone for five minutes, and he's walking around his living room as we speak, analysing everything he's saying and hoping he hasn't said anything stupid. I can relate.

"Are you pacing right now?" I asked. "Because I pace all the time."

"Yeah, I'm pacing," he said. "I am."

As a self-described neurotic, he takes his nervousness as a given.

